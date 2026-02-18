Two people and five dogs rescued from rising waters in the Salinas Riverbed Wednesday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people and five dogs were rescued from the Salinas Riverbed after they were trapped by rising waters south of the State Route 46 overpass Wednesday.

According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, a full rescue response, including a Search and Rescue boat and three engines, was dispatched after multiple people were trapped on an island surrounded by rising waters in the Salinas Riverbed.

Two people and five dogs were successfully rescued from the island and the both humans declined further medical treatment at the scene shared Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.