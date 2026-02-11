Five teens arrested for felony-level assault and robbery charges after attacking 15-year-old girl in Morro Street parking lot

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – Five teens were arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a parking lot on Morro Street on Thursday of last week.

On Feb. 5, around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported fight in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Morro Street stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department Wednesday.

The suspected perpetrators left the scene before the arrival of police in several vehicles noted the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers were able to determine after an investigation that a 15-year-old female was assault by two juvenile boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, and three juvenile females, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old, shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the 15-year-old was thrown to the ground during the assault and repeatedly kicked and punched by the assailants, causing her to loose consciousness.

She was transported from the scene by an ambulance for further medical treatment and her purse and phone were stolen during the incident added the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Detectives took over the investigation, identified the attackers, and all five juveniles were arrested on Feb. 10 on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, robbery, and conspiracy detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

One of the juveniles was also booked on a misdemeanor charge of being a minor in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and another was booked on a misdemeanor charge of being a minor in possession of pepper spray shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Magana at 805-594-8025 or via email at mmagana@slocity.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.