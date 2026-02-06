SLO County Airport To Adding More Parking With New Premium Lot

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The San Luis Obispo County Airport (SBP) will soon increase the number of parking spaces on its property with the opening of its brand new premium parking lot.

On Monday, Feb. 9, the new lot is scheduled to open and will boost the overall number of parking spots throughout the airport property to just under 700.

The new premium site is located right next to the terminal and is just a few steps away from the entrance near the rental car counters and baggage claim.

Previously used as lot for rental car return, the new premium parking lot will add 60 spaces to the airport's parking availability inventory.

"With continued growth in passenger activity, we’re being thoughtful about how we expand access and convenience at the airport,” said Courtney Johnson, SLO County Airport Director. "The Premium Parking Lot provides an additional option for travelers who value proximity to the terminal, while allowing us to continue offering a range of parking choices for the broader community."

Two weeks ago, the airport announced a record-breaking amount of passengers traveled through the airport in 2025.

According to the county, the airport saw 811,905 passengers use the county-operated facility last year, marking a 8.7% increase from the previous year.

Premium parking will cost travelers $35 a day, while parking in the four other lots will continue to cost $25 for each day.

"Travel looks different for everyone,” said San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, who represents the district where the airport is located. "The Premium Parking Lot offers added convenience for people who value close access to the terminal, alongside the airport’s existing parking options."

The opening of new premium lot also follows the recent installation of new solar canopies to the airport's main parking lot.

Several canopy structures are now in place over many of the lot's parking stalls, which represents 65% of the airport's overall total of guest parking.

Construction was a two-part process that began last June. Worked finished up right before Thanksgiving and the airport has been waiting to receive its Permission to Operate, which finally arrived about one month ago.

