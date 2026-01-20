Record-Breaking Amount of Passengers Traveled Through SLO County Airport in 2025

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - A record-breaking amount of passengers traveled through the San Luis Obispo County Airport (SBP) in 2025.

Over the course of the year, the airport saw 811,905 passengers use the county-operated facility, marking a 8.7% increase from the previous year.

"The record-breaking passenger total is an exciting reflection of our region and a strong local economy," said Dawn Ortiz-Legg, San Luis Obispo County Third District Supervisor and Board Chair. "Reliable air service is essential not only for welcoming visitors, but also for supporting our business community by providing critical access to and from San Luis Obispo County. This level of growth highlights the airport's role as an economic engine for the region and a key connector for residents, businesses and visitors alike."

The number of passengers for 2025 is more than 65,000 than the total in 2024, and more than 151,000 who used the airport in 2023, representing a nearly 23% increase in just two years.

The airport currently offers several direct daily flights to seven year-round destinations including to Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Denver and Dallas, with Las Vegas as an eighth destination on a seasonal basis.

Commercial airlines who provide air service at SBP include United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

"Reaching this historic passenger total is only possible because of the extraordinary teamwork that takes place at the SLO County Airport every day," said San Luis Obispo County Airports Director Courtney Johnson. "I am deeply grateful to our County staff, airline partners, rental car agencies, concessionaires, CAL FIRE, our air traffic control tower operators, and all those who work behind the scenes to ensure safe, reliable, and welcoming operations for our community and visitors."

For more information about the San Luis Obispo County Airport, click here to visit the SBP website.

