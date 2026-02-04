Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

First responders conducting cliff rescue for person stuck above Pirate’s Cove Wednesday

KEYT
By
New
today at 1:29 pm
Published 1:39 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – First responders are on the scene of a cliff rescue for a person about 20 feet off the trail above Pirate's Cove Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews are making their way to the person who is conscious and believed to be uninjured at this point in the rescue.

The image below shows the general location of the response at Pirate's Cove between Shell Beach and Avila Beach.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.