First responders conducting cliff rescue for person stuck above Pirate’s Cove Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – First responders are on the scene of a cliff rescue for a person about 20 feet off the trail above Pirate's Cove Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews are making their way to the person who is conscious and believed to be uninjured at this point in the rescue.

The image below shows the general location of the response at Pirate's Cove between Shell Beach and Avila Beach.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is available.