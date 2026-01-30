Passenger suffers major injuries and driver arrested for felony DUI after early morning crash

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A passenger suffered major injuries and the driver was arrested for felony DUI after a single-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 early Friday morning.

On Jan. 30, around 3:12 a.m., a 25-year-old Atascadero man was driving a green Toyota Tundra northbound on Highway 101 just south of Tassajara Creek Road at an unknown speed when he lost control of the vehicle stated a press release Friday from the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP).

The Tundra rolled over multiple times and the passenger, an Atascadero man who has not been publicly identified at this time, was ejected onto the right shoulder of the roadway shared the CHP.

The ejected passenger suffered major injuries as a result of the crash and he was transported by helicopter to Marian Regional Medical Center noted the CHP.

His current status is not known.

A secondary crash happened after the initial incident, but no one was injured following the second collision added the CHP.

According to the CHP, the 25-year-old driver was able to exit the Tundra and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He was placed under arrest and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on violation of Vehicle Code 23153(a)-Felony Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol shared the CHP.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact CHP-San Luis Obispo Area Office at 805-594-8700.

"Alcohol-impaired driving remains one of the primary causes of deadly and serious injury crashes on California roads," noted Lieutenant Ferguson. "Sadly, this preventable crash is another example of how impaired driving can impact the lives of those you care about. Don't drink and drive, call a rideshare, taxi or a friend. Your decisions you make will be long-lasting for everyone."