Two Highway 101 ramps in Arroyo Grande to close for a week beginning this weekend

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) - A pair of Highway 101 ramps in Arroyo Grande will close this weekend due to a construction project that will last one week.

The Grande Avenue onramp and Fair Oaks Avenue off-ramp will shutdown to all traffic beginning on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

The two ramps are heavily used each day, especially due to their close proximity to the city's historic Village and Arroyo Grande High School.

The closure is expected to create a significant traffic impact in the vicinity of the project and through the surrounding area.

Those who are driving into the area are asked to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

Caltrans is suggesting travelers needing to access the areas near the ramps while traveling southbound on Highway 101 should use either the Halcyon Road or Grand Avenue exits to reach Fair Oaks Avenue.

The ramp closures are part of a $32 million in infrastructure improvement project on Highway 101 through the Pismo Beach-Nipomo corridor.

According to Caltrans, work is being done to rehabilitate pavement and drainage systems, designate bikeways with pavement delineation, and enhance highway worker safety.

The two ramps are scheduled to reopen to the public on Monday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m.