Victor Manuel VillaMedina of Nipomo arrested in connection with years-long abuse of two children

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) – Victor Manuel VillaMedina, 67, of Nipomo was arrested Wednesday of this week for the alleged multi-year abuse of at least two children.

On Dec. 15, a report of child sexual abuse was received and detectives started an investigation into the allegations stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, two children under the age of 14 were identified and the alleged abuse started several years ago detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Also identified during the investigation was the alleged perpetrator, 67-year-old Victor Manuel VillaMedina of Nipomo, and, "[i]t was determined VillaMedina committed various sexual acts with both victims over the course of the past few years" added the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

VillaMedina was arrested on Dec. 17, 2025, and booked on multiple counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration with force with a victim ten years or younger, sexual penetration of a victim ten years or younger, and aggravated sexual assault of a minor by force noted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into VillaMedina is ongoing and anyone with additional information or know more survivors is asked to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.