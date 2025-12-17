First case of measles detected in San Luis Obispo County since 2018

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed the first case of measles detected in the County since 2018.

The risk of transmission remains is considered low and no additional cases have been identified at this point shared the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department in a press release Wednesday.

"This case is a stark reminder that measles, though declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, can still reappear when vaccination rates decline," explained County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. "Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known, and the best protection is to be vaccinated against the disease."

According to the County Health Department, the person who contracted measles traveled internationally and residents are advised to consider an early dose of the measles-mumps-rubella MMR vaccine for infants 6 to 12 months of age or a second MMR dose one month after the first dose for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers before traveling.

As of Dec. 8 of this year, confirmed measles cases have been reported in 13 California counties, and a total of 1,958 cases have been reported nationwide as of Dec. 16.

"Even one measles case demands a strong response," Dr. Borenstein shared. "Our public health team is working to notify anyone who may have been exposed and to reinforce vaccination awareness."

Measles, also known as rubeola, is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and it can linger for up to an hour after exiting an infected person.

Symptoms of the once-common childhood disease usually appear 7 to 21 days after exposure and begin with high fever, cough, runny nose, and red/watery eyes shared the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Within days of the first signs of an infection, tiny white spots may appear inside of the person's mouth followed by a rash of tiny red spots on the skin, first on the face and then on the rest of the body detailed the County-wide health agency.

Face rashes for a child infected with measles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, people with measles are usually contagious for nine days and if symptoms develop, community members should stay home and call their healthcare provider to avoid spreading the disease.

Complications can be serious for vulnerable groups, especially infants, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems added the public health agency.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department recommends the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine which is 97 percent effective after two doses:

Children: First dose at 12–15 months and the second dose at 4–6 years of age

First dose at 12–15 months and the second dose at 4–6 years of age Adults: Those born after 1957 are encouraged to get two doses of the MMR vaccine

Why the distinction for people born before 1957?

According to the Mayo Clinic, those born or living in the United States before 1957 are likely to be immune because of previous exposure to the disease.

If you received a measles vaccine between 1963 and 1968, it is also recommended to get the vaccine again added the Mayo Clinic.