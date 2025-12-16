Jenky Bueno of San Luis Obispo convicted of felony stalking of ex-girlfriend

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – Jenky Bueno, 56, was convicted of stalking his ex-girlfriend as well as violations of a domestic relations restraining order and a criminal protective order.

According to a press release Tuesday from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Bueno was convicted by a San Luis Obispo County jury of one felony count of stalking, two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic relations restraining order, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a court order.

Jurors heard during the trial that Bueno and the victim had been dating for about a year and half before separating in Spring of 2023, stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Later the same year, Bueno repeatedly showed up uninvited at the victim's home and followed her in public places she frequented during the day and night noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Despite clear demands to leave her alone, Bueno continued to harass his ex-girlfriend including disparaging calls, text messages, and social media communications added the the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

In Spring of 2024, the victim requested and received a domestic relations restraining order from the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court which Bueno proceeded to violate on multiple occasions shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the violations were reported to law enforcement and in early 2025, criminal charges were filed against Bueno.

A criminal protective order was issued during the criminal proceedings which Bueno also violated stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Bueno is next scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 12, 2026, where he faces a maximum of three years in state prison shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"We work hard to stop intimate partner violence in our community and hold abusers accountable because it is deadly serious conduct," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "Statistics show that over half of female homicide victims in the US are killed by a current or former male intimate partner. Intervention and accountability through our criminal and victim justice system can save lives."