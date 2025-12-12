Paso Robles man arrested for firearm violations after road rage incident
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – A 56-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested for gun charges after a road rage incident Thursday.
On Dec. 11, around 1:10 p.m., officers were dispatched for a reported road rage incident involving a person brandishing a handgun in the area of Spring Street and 9th Street stated a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department.
According to Paso Robles Police, officers located the suspected vehicle near the intersection of 13th Street and River Road and the driver, later identified as a 56-year-old Paso Robles man, was taken into custody.
An unserialized firearm, also known as a ghost gun, was recovered from the man's vehicle and the man was later booked into the San Luis Obispo County on the following charges:
- PC 417.3–Exhibiting a Firearm in the Presence of a Motor Vehicle Occupants
- PC 29800(a)(1)–Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- PC 25850(a)–Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public Without a Concealed Carry Permit
- PC 30305(a)(1)–Felon in Possession of Ammunition
- PC 32310(a)–Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine
- PC 29180(c)–Possession of a Firearm Without a Serial Number
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.