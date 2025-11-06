Ryan James Johnson sentenced to 14 years plus 25 years to life for December 2023 DUI

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Ryan James Johnson was sentenced to 14 years plus 25 years to life in state prison in connection with his conviction for felony DUI and previous convictions.

On Dec. 27, 2023, Johnson was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo while under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana with a suspended license before crashing into multiple vehicles stated a press release Thursday from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Johnson fled the scene after his vehicle was disabled by the multiple collisions with other vehicles, but was later arrested and taken to a hospital for medical treatment detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

While the jury acquitted Johnson of a misdemeanor for escaping arrest after he left the hospital without the approval of arresting officers, Johnson was ultimately convicted on a variety of charges in connection with the December DUI and charged connected to his previous convictions explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"Today’s sentence sends a strong message that violent, repeat offenders will be held accountable in San Luis Obispo County," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "Our office is committed to ensuring public safety and seeking justice for crime victims. The Three Strikes Law remains a vital and effective tool—ensuring that the most persistent, unrepentant criminals are taken off our streets. By imposing severe penalties for repeat violent felons, we protect our community and deter others from engaging in similar lawless conduct."