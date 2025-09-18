Ryan James Johnson convicted of felony DUI while on drugs and other charges Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Ryan James Johnson guilty of felony driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, hit and run, property damage, and driving on a suspended license.

In a separate court trial after the jury reached its verdict, Superior Court Judge Seiler found that Johnson was previously convicted of four serious or violent felonies including two counts of robbery and a residential burglary that qualified as strikes under California's Three Strikes Law noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

During the trial, jurors heard that on Dec. 27, 2023, Johnson was driving southbound on Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo while under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Johnson's driver's license was suspended years earlier due to a prior DUI conviction noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Johnson turned his car around near the Marsh Street exit and began to drive in the emergency lane northbound against heavy oncoming traffic while reaching speeds of over 70 miles per hour.

Johnson crashed head-on into another vehicle causing his vehicle to go airborne and hit another vehicle near the Broad Street exit detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The initial collision caused serious injuries to the driver of the other vehicle and the second collision damaged both involved vehicles stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Johnson exited his vehicle which had been disabled by the crash, discarded two methamphetamine pipes from his pockets, and attempted to leave the scene before bystanders pointed him out to responding officers with the California Highway Patrol who detained him explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

A DUI investigation and forensic blood draw showed Johnson was under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine and he was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being booked noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

While awaiting medical clearance, Johnson left the hospital on foot when officers were not nearby and officers with the California Highway Patrol arrested the 48-year-old at his home the following day detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Johnson is next due in Department 9 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 3 of this year where he faces a maximum sentence of 31 years and four months to life in state prison shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.