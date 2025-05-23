Fire teams on the scene of aircraft emergency; San Luis Obispo County Airport has grounded all flights

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of an aircraft emergency on the tarmac at San Luis Obispo County Airport Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Airport, the pilot and copilot safely walked away from the emergency and declined medical aid at the scene.

The airport is closed for the next few hours as fire crews respond to the scene detailed the San Luis Obispo County Airport.

Fire crews are working to mitigate the impact of approximately 90 gallons of fuel from the single-engine aircraft shared the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Arriving flights are being diverted by their respective airlines and departing flights have been grounded until the scene is secured explained the San Luis Obispo County Airport.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department shared that more information about the incident is pending a Federal Aviation Administration investigation.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.