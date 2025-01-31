Fire crews put out debris fire at recycling center in Templeton caused by trashed lithium ION batteries

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Fire teams responded to a mixed debris fire caused by improperly disposed of lithium ION batteries at the Waste Management Recycling Facility on La Cruz Way Thursday.

On Jan. 30, around 3:50 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a debris fire reported by staff at the recycling center stated a press release from Templeton Fire and Services Friday.

Arriving units found mixed debris inside of the building and outside of the facility in a transfer area on fire and requested a full commercial fire response to stop the spread of flames further into the building explained Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.

According to Templeton Fire and Emergency Services, the fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes and crews remained on the scene for overhaul for another two hours.

Thursday's overhaul operation was more extensive because of the amount of debris involved in the incident shared Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.

Lithium ION batteries are not intended to be disposed of in household garbage or recycling bins and instead must be taken to a separate recycling center or a household hazardous waste collection location detailed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.