Fire crews put out modular home fire on Bennett Way

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a modular home fire in the 1200 block of Bennet Way Thursday.

While no injuries to human responders or occupants were reported, two cats lost their lives due to the fire shared Templeton Fire and Emergency Services in a press release about their response.

On Jan. 30, around 7:25 a.m., occupants of a double-wide modular home reported a fire at their home and personnel with the Templeton Fire and Emergencies were dispatched stated Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.

Arriving fire crews discovered a modular home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage and front door explained Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.

According to Templeton Fire and Emergency Services, the incident was under control in about 30 minutes with an estimated property and content loss of $500,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation shared Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.