San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews knock down house fire in Nipomo early Christmas morning; No injuries at the scene

NIPOMO, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a residential fire in the 600 block of Sandydale Drive Wednesday morning.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, everyone inside was able to safely leave the building and no firefighters were injured during the response.

The fire was limited to the home and fully knocked down around 6:49 a.m. shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Crews remained on the scene for a few hours doing salvage and overhaul work and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

KEYT
