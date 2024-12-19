Janine Cesena convicted in connection with 2023 parking lot baseball bat attack in San Miguel

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Janine Laurice Cesena was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury after she used a baseball bat to attack a man in a Dollar General store parking lot in San Miguel in 2023.

On Oct. 12, 2023, around 9:54 p.m., Janine Cesena hit a man in the head and chest with a baseball bat in the parking lot of the San Miguel Dollar General stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The assault caused bleeding on the brain, loss of hearing and vision, and an inability to concentrate shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the attack was unprovoked and video surveillance showed that Cesena was lying in wait in the parking lot and surprised the man.

Evidence revealed that the motive for the assault was that Cesena believed the man had cheated with her girlfriend and evidence presented during the trial showed that was not true explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

After the attack, Cesena fled the area and stayed with a friend until she was arrested on Oct. 15, 2023, detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

In addition to the criminal charges, the jury also found true several aggravating factors including that Cesena inflicted great bodily injury; the crime involved great violence, threat of great bodily harm, or other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty or viciousness; and the victim was vulnerable explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"We appreciate the jury’s time and service as they carefully considered all evidence before holding the defendant accountable for her actions," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "This unprovoked violent crime was shocking, and our hearts go out to the victim who sustained serious injuries and whose testimony was heard loud and clear by the jury."

Cesena is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2025 in Department 9 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court where she faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.