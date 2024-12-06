Atascadero Unified School District student has been diagnosed with Pertussis also known as Whooping Cough

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A student in the Atascadero Unified School District has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as Whooping Cough, and a letter from the district was issued to parents Friday.

Whopping Cough is a contagious respiratory illness caused by an acute infection by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the bacterium attaches to the cilia that line the respiratory system of those infected and releases toxins that damage cilia and cause airway swelling.

The illness starts out showing symptoms similar to the common cold including: low fever, runny nose, sneezing, and a mild cough.

As the cough continues, it worsens and will eventually result in fits of coughing that can cause gagging and vomiting, usually at night. The characteristic "whoop" may not be heard.

According to the Atascadero Unified School District, symptoms commonly develop within seven to 10 days of exposure, but can take up to 21 days and people infected are most infectious to others when they are experiencing the cold-like symptoms described above and up to three weeks after the onset of severe coughing.

Vaccinated people can still get pertussis, but it is often much milder.

If your child has developed symptoms of pertussis, you are advised to keep them home from school and contact your doctor.

Antibiotics can be given to shorten the time when the infected person can infect others, known as communicability, and students who have been diagnosed with pertussis may return to school once they have completed five days of antibiotics.

For more information, call San Luis Obispo County Public Health at 805-781-5500.