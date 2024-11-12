SLO County awarded $4.3 million to help the unhoused from California Department of Housing and Community Development

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - In the fifth round of Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP-5) funding, courtesy of the California Department of Housing and Community Development, $4.3 million has been awarded to San Luis Obispo County.

County officials intend to utilize this funding for their top priorities of sustaining the programs already in place and prioritizing permanent housing solutions.

Previous rounds of HHAP funding have provided support to emergency shelters across the county, increasing the number of emergency beds in shelters by 70.

A community development needs assessment was recently completed, the results of which will be sent to the Board of Supervisors next month, but the one issue that was heard loud and clear was access to affordable housing.

According to SLO County, despite the support to emergency shelters from previous rounds, more funding is necessary to expand services beyond those in emergency conditions--there are not enough beds to support the entire unhoused population.

The public can help by volunteering in their local organizations and making their voices heard by attending City Council and Board of Supervisor meetings.