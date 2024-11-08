Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters responded to 0.2-acre vegetation fire in the Pismo Marsh

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 3:44 pm
Published 3:49 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a 0.2-acre vegetation fire in the Pismo Marsh.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews made good progress in their response and had the fire fully contained around 3:47 p.m.

People visiting the area were asked to leave the parking lot of the ecological reserve to allow better access for first responders explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Image

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
pismo beach
Pismo Ecological Reserve
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content