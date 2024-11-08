Firefighters responded to 0.2-acre vegetation fire in the Pismo Marsh

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a 0.2-acre vegetation fire in the Pismo Marsh.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews made good progress in their response and had the fire fully contained around 3:47 p.m.

People visiting the area were asked to leave the parking lot of the ecological reserve to allow better access for first responders explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.