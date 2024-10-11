Tanner Williamdean Fite sentenced to five years in state prison for lewd acts on a child

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Tanner Williamdean Fite was sentenced to five years for four counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

On Jul. 26, 2024, Fite was found guilty of all four counts and during his sentencing hearing Friday, the presiding judge found true the following aggravating factors:

The victim was particularly vulnerable

The defendant took advantage of a position of trust to commit the crimes

The defendant engaged in violent conduct indicating a serious danger to society

On Friday, Judge Marino also found true the following mitigating factors:

The defendant had an insignificant criminal record

The defendant was under the age of 26 when he committed the crimes

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the sexual assault survivor was 11 years old at the time of the crimes which occurred between September and October of 2023 while Fite was babysitting.

During the sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Dittrich argued that Fite should receive the maximum sentence of 14 years, but Judge Marino opted for a five years in state prison explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"In San Luis Obispo County, we vigorously prosecute child predators and fully enforce California law to protect children - our most vulnerable citizens," stated San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. "While we are disappointed with the light prison sentence, I am very proud of the young victim who displayed immense strength when she reported the crime and later testified in court. Her courage will inspire other survivors to report so that justice can be served to predators like Mr. Fite."