San Luis Obispo Police arrest man for sexual assualt of juvenile

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old juvenile on Sept. 20.

The assault happened when Sosimo Gonzalez De Jesus broke into the home of the victim and sexually assaulted her in the bathroom after pulling her from her bed, according to the SLOPD.

SLOPD officers then took over the investigation and posed as the victim to locate Gonzalez De Jesus before arresting him on October 4 at El Chorro Regional Park.

Gonzalez De Jesus was then booked into the SLO County Jail on the following felony charges:

PC 220(b) - Burglary with the intent to commit a sexual assault

PC 269(a)(2) – Rape of minor under 14

PC 207(a) - Kidnapping

PC 288(a) - Lewd acts with a child

PC 288.2(a)(2) - Sending explicit imagery to a minor (3 counts)

PC 667.61(d)(4) - Commit a felony during the commission of first-degree burglary

Gonzalez De Jesus remains in custody without bail and those with more information can contact Detective Warner.