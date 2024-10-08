Fire teams responding to half-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed Tuesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 0.5-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed, east of the Santa Maria Bridge Tuesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, their response to the fire has been joined by the Santa Maria Fire Department and the Los Padres National Forest.

Additional resources have been called to the scene including three engines, a water tender, and one hand crew and the cause of the fire remains under investigation shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department in an update on the response.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.