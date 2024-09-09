Atascadero Chamber of Commerce welcomes new local team member

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Tobi Rossi-Wilson has joined the team as their new Member Services and Event Assistant. Tobi, a dedicated local who has deep roots in Atascadero, brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to the community to this role.

Born and raised in San Luis Obispo County, Tobi is a proud graduate of Atascadero High School. Her academic journey continued at Cuesta College, where she earned three associate degrees in Hospitality Management, Recreation Administration, and Economics. She furthered her education at Cal Poly, graduating with a degree in Experience Industry Management, with a focus on event coordination.

Tobi brings a wealth of experience in event management, where her dedication to serving people and building lasting relationships has been at the heart of her work. Known for her creative thinking, joyful attitude, and warm smile, Tobi is passionate about making every interaction memorable and meaningful. Her positive energy and commitment to excellence make her an invaluable addition to the Chamber team.

"I am truly excited to join the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and contribute to the growing business community here," said Tobi. "I look forward to serving local businesses, community leaders, and residents to create opportunities that bring our community together. It has been exciting to watch our small town grow so much over the past few years, and I feel lucky to work alongside our amazing chamber team to empower our businesses."

In her new role, Tobi will focus on member and event support as well as building relationships with the community.

Outside of work, Tobi and her husband enjoy cooking, spending time outdoors, enjoying our local beach towns, and spending time with family.