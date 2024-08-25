SLO County DA’s Office honors two employees as best in state

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two employees from the SLO County DA's office received statewide honors for their accomplishments.

Below is a press release on the achievement:

Two employees of the District Attorney’s Office were honored this week for their outstanding ability, professional dedication, and personal sacrifice earning them the respect and acknowledgement of their peers statewide.

The California District Attorneys Association honored Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth as Prosecutor of the Year this week at the organization’s annual conference in Carlsbad. Assistant Chief Investigator JT Camp received the Investigator of the Year honors. The presentations were at the Association’s annual conference in Carlsbad.

“We know the quality of character and level of dedication we have serving within our office,” said District Attorney Dan Dow, “but it’s always nice to see our people being recognized at this level by their peers.”

Dobroth assumed the main leadership role of the D.A.’s office during Dow’s absence while Dow was called into active with California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division’s mission in the Middle East. Dobroth served as Acting District Attorney from September of 2023 through April of this year.

Camp was a key investigator involved in the prosecution of Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart.

“These awards are a testament to the level of devotion they have exemplified in their service to the community,” said County Administrative Officer Matt Pontes. “San Luis Obispo County is lucky to have the level of talent we have in these two exemplary public servants.”

Last year Former County prosecutor Christopher Peuvrelle received the Prosecutor of the Year award for his work on the Flores case as well, making it two years in a row the County of San Luis Obispo has been honored for having the Prosecutors of the Year.

County of San Luis Obispo