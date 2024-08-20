Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews are on the scene of a seven-acre fire northeast of Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a seven-acre fire near the 1800 block of Rancho Lomas Way northeast of Paso Robles Tuesday.

The map below from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department shows the general location of the fire as the red marker next to the coordinate location.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still yet to be determined.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

