California Mid-State Fair releases statistics for 2024 event

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair released several stats that indicated a successful 78th edition of its event last month.

Below is a press release on the festivities this year.

The 78th annual California Mid-State Fair returned for 12 full days of fun July 17-28 with a theme of “Wide Open Spaces!” In addition to the usual attractions of 4-H and FFA exhibitors, carnival rides, exhibits, food, and shopping, there was a multitude of live music, highlighted by two sold-out concerts featuring Latin superstar Carin León and country music sensation Jelly Roll.

CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “On behalf of the Staff and the Board of Directors, we are thrilled with the results of the 2024 California Mid-State Fair. The support from the community to celebrate the traditions of San Luis Obispo County and to see the staff’s hard work is truly inspiring. We couldn’t do it without you.”

LIVESTOCK AUCTIONS

Revenue from the 2024 livestock auctions raised $2,607,587 on 797 animals (unofficial). Of that, $801,750 came from the Replacement Heifer Sale and $1,798,406 came from the Junior Livestock Auction. The Small Animal Auction brought in $7,431.

MICHELOB ULTRA CONCERT SERIES

Concerts and shows in the Chumash Main Grandstand Arena saw just over 95,000 guests attending performances, an increase from last year’s total of over 91,000 ticket buyers. This year, the biggest attractions were sold-out shows from Carin León, Jelly Roll, the Country Rodeo Finals and Monster Truck Madness, plus packed houses for Zac Brown Band and Nickelback.

INDUSTRIAL ARTS AUCTION

This year’s auction brought in a stunning $296,600, the most ever raised in a single year! Thanks to the generous support from the community, over $1.3 million has been brought in since the auction began over 24 years ago.

OVERALL ATTENDANCE

Total overall attendance topped 335,000 (unofficial) which was a 2% increase over last year’s Fair. While official ticket counts will take several weeks to calculate, the Fair wishes to sincerely thank all those who participated in, and/or attended the 2024 Fair!

CARNIVAL

Helm and Sons Amusements, Inc. of Colton, California generated $1,710,585 in total revenue, a 2% increase from 2023… and that included a completely FREE day of rides on Opening Day!

EXHIBITS

The Still Exhibits program featured a total number of 1,191 exhibitors.

Top Adult Exhibitor: Larry Stallings

Top Youth Exhibitor: Aymie Evenson

Top 4-H Exhibitor: Sophie Pittman

Top Special Stars Exhibitor: Jacob Hanson

CONCESSIONS

Over 55 food and beverage (non-alcoholic) vendors reported gross revenues of just over $3.3 million dollars.

SPONSORSHIPS

The Fair once again received generous support from businesses and individuals in the form of corporate sponsorships. Over 100 total sponsors gave over $1.4 million dollars in cash and in-kind donations.

CENTRAL COAST COMPETITIONS

Central Coast Wine Competition:

Winery of the Year – Eberle Winery, Paso Robles

Best of Show/Best of White – Eberle Winery, Paso Robles, 2023 Viognier

Best Dessert – Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, Paso Robles, CA, Mission Angelica

Best Red – Volatus, Paso Robles, CA, 2022 Tannat

Best Rosé – Delicato Family Wines, Monterey, CA, 2023 Sofia Rosé

Central Coast Olive Oil Competition:

Producer of the Year – Calivirgin

Best of Show Robust – Ola (Lindsay)

Best of Show Medium – Toothacre Ranch (Ramona)

Best of Show Delicate – Cobram Estate (Woodland)

Best of Show Flavored – Calivirgin (Lodi)

Best of Label – Single Bottle: Toothacre Ranch

Best of Label – Series: Boccabella Farms

Best of Packaging – Single Bottle: Bearbird Ranch

Best of Packaging – Series of Bottles: Ola

California Crafts Spirits:

Best of Show/Best of Class Gin – Griffo, Petaluma, CA, Scott Street Gin

Best of Class Agave – Catedral De Mi Padre, Paso Robles, CA, Ensamble Mexicano

Best of Class Liqueur – Griffo, Petaluma, CA, Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

Best of Class Vodka – Golden Eagle Vodka, Lake Forest, CA, Golden Eagle Vodka

Get Crafty Golden Shaker Winners:

People’s Choice – Templeton Mercantile with Tin City Vodka

Mixologist Choice – Templeton Mercantile with Tin City Vodka

Distillers Choice – Luna Red with Bixby Gin

San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards:

Wine Grape Grower of the Year – Niels and Bimmer Udsen, Castoro Cellars

Winemaker of the Year – McPrice Myers, McPrice Myers Wines

Wine Industry Person of the Year – Molly Scott, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award – Mike English, Tin City

Agriculture Awards:

Agriculturalist of the Year – Brian Talley

Cattle Woman of the Year – Vicki Janssen

Cattleman of the Year – Aaron Lazanoff

COUNTRY RODEO FINALS WINNERS

The Country Rodeo Finals All-Around Cowboy was Danny Leslie. Other winners:

● TEAM PENNING

○ MATHEW HAMMOND, BRIAN EVANS, RYAN BOGNUDA

● BARRELS

○ KATELYN HURL

● RANCH ROPE & BRAND

○ PAT BOYLE, LANE KARNEY, JOE ROTH, LIAM ROTH

● MIXED RIBBON ROPING

○ GARRETT DAVIS, CLAIRE JOHNSEN

● MATCH ROPING

○ DUGAN KELLY, DANNY LESLIE

● DOUBLE MUGGING

○ EDGAR MACHADO, PETER RINCON

● LADIES BREAKAWAY ROPING

○ LILLY THOMPSON

The weekend All-Around winner was Tristan Schmidt, Ladies All-Around was Mattie Work and Cathie Twisselman (tied) and the Top Hand went to Danny Leslie.

MISS CALIFORNIA MID-STATE FAIR

The California Mid-State Fair announced that 18-year-old Megan Pagnini of Paso Robles was crowned the 2024 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen. 18-year-old Ashlee Holt of Paso Robles was the 1st Runner Up, 21-year-old Logan Rutherford of Paso Robles was 2nd Runner Up. 18-year-old Vanessa Pinedo of Paso Robles won the Talent Competition with her Folklorico dance to “Son de la Negra.” 17-year-old Hailey Terrell of Templeton won the Interview Competition.

California Mid State Fair