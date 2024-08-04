Driver dies from car fire on Highway 41 in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A solo driver died after their car caught on fire along with some nearby vegetation on Highway 41, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The accident caused both the car and nearby vegetation to burst into flames as first responders extinguished the fire but not before the driver passed away, detailed the APD.

Investigations are ongoing as to whether or not drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash as Highway 41 was closed from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 2:00 a.m. Sunday, explained the APD.

Those with more information can contact the APD.