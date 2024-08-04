Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Driver dies from car fire on Highway 41 in Atascadero

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:49 pm
Published 5:05 pm

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A solo driver died after their car caught on fire along with some nearby vegetation on Highway 41, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The accident caused both the car and nearby vegetation to burst into flames as first responders extinguished the fire but not before the driver passed away, detailed the APD.

Investigations are ongoing as to whether or not drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash as Highway 41 was closed from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 2:00 a.m. Sunday, explained the APD.

Those with more information can contact the APD.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
atascadero
car fire
fatal crash
KEYT
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content