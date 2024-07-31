Robi Al Nogo of Paso Robles convicted of sexual battery against a female Uber driver

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A San Luis Obispo County jury found Robi Al Nogo of Paso Robles guilty of one misdemeanor count of sexual battery which he committed against a female Uber driver in December of 2023.

On Dec. 19, 2023, Nogo was riding in the front passenger seat of an Uber near Paso Robles when a camera inside of the vehicle captured his sexual battery of the female driver detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

That footage was played for a San Luis Obispo jury during Nogo's six-day trial stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"Criminal assault is not tolerated in our community," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "Our Mission is to bring justice and safety to our community by aggressively and fairly prosecuting crime and protecting the rights of crime victims. I am proud of our team members who work hard every day to hold offenders like this one accountable."

Nogo is currently scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 21, 2024, and is facing a maximum penalty of up to one year in county jail, one year of probation, and will be required to register as a sex offender for ten years explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.