Early morning fire northwest of Creston destroys barn, trailer, and truck Wednesday

CRESTON, Calif. – A barn, a truck, and a trailer were all destroyed by an early morning fire in the 5000 block of Creston Valley Road northwest of Creston Wednesday.

No injuries were reported and an adjacent one-eighth-of-an-acre vegetation fire was also extinguished at the scene explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Below is a map showing the approximate location of the fire as a red marker courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation stated the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.