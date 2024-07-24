Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Early morning fire northwest of Creston destroys barn, trailer, and truck Wednesday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 10:19 am
Published 10:39 am

CRESTON, Calif. – A barn, a truck, and a trailer were all destroyed by an early morning fire in the 5000 block of Creston Valley Road northwest of Creston Wednesday.

No injuries were reported and an adjacent one-eighth-of-an-acre vegetation fire was also extinguished at the scene explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Below is a map showing the approximate location of the fire as a red marker courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation stated the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

