Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Two people arrested for stealing car at gas station in Paso Robles

Pixabay
By
today at 2:57 pm
Published 2:54 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police Department police officers arrested two people Friday afternoon for stealing a vehicle from a gas station.

Both suspects were taken into custody after they stole the car at the 1200 block of 24th St. without incident just before 12:30 p.m., according to the PRPD.

The man involved in the incident had several warrants for it and was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell after finding fentanyl in the car, detailed the PRPD.

The woman involved in the crime also had a warrant for her arrest for grand theft of a vehicle and was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia, explained the PRPD.

Both received bookings into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for their involvement in the incident, according to the PRPD.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
carjacking
KEYT
Paso Robles Police Department
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content