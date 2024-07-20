Two people arrested for stealing car at gas station in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police Department police officers arrested two people Friday afternoon for stealing a vehicle from a gas station.

Both suspects were taken into custody after they stole the car at the 1200 block of 24th St. without incident just before 12:30 p.m., according to the PRPD.

The man involved in the incident had several warrants for it and was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell after finding fentanyl in the car, detailed the PRPD.

The woman involved in the crime also had a warrant for her arrest for grand theft of a vehicle and was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia, explained the PRPD.

Both received bookings into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for their involvement in the incident, according to the PRPD.