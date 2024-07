PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Two kayakers fell into the waters of Pismo Beach needing a rescue from first responders, according to Cal Fire SLO.

One of the kayakers and a rescue swimmer are out of the water as of 10:14 a.m.. detailed Cal Fire SLO.

The original call time of the incident came at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.