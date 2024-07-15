San Luis Obispo opens election nomination window for Mayor and two City Council seats

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The nomination window is now open for the position of Mayor and two City Council seats in San Luis Obispo that are up for grabs on election day on Nov. 5 of this year.

That nomination window closes on Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. stated the City of San Luis Obispo in a press release about the deadline on Monday.

Anyone interested in receiving official nomination papers must make an appointment with the City Clerk by calling 805-781-7114 or emailing cityclerk@slocity.org.

The Mayor of San Luis Obispo is elected to serve a two-year term and Council Members are elected to four-year terms.

Those running must meet the following qualifications to begin the process to make the ballot in November:

Must be 18 or older

Must be registered to vote in the City of San Luis Obispo

Must live within the City limits of San Luis Obispo

More information about the November election as well as other Candidate Fair Political Practices Commission filings can be found here.

The City of San Luis Obispo is a charter city and operates under a Council-Mayor-City Manager version of municipal government.

The Mayor position is tasked with presiding over all meetings of the City Council and is the official head of the City for ceremonial purposes.

The City Council is the legislative body of city governments and sets the policies the city under its authority operates.

The San Luis Obispo City Council has the power to adopt ordinances or resolutions, make appointments to the City's advisory bodies, create policies and programs, appropriate funds, adopt budgets, and approve City contracts.