Fire crews responded to quarter-acre vegetation fire on Chimney Rock Road west of Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a quarter-acre vegetation fire near the 8200 block of Chimney Rock Road west of Paso Robles Wednesday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was halted around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The image below, from the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the approximate location of the fire as the red marker.