Newsweek names Dignity Health as one of 2024’s best maternity hospitals

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Dignity Health French Medical Center was announced as one of Newsweek's best maternity hospitals for 2024.

Below is a press release on the achievement:

Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) is excited to announce it has been named one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2024 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We are very pleased to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals. This prestigious recognition serves as a validation of the commitment of our exceptional physicians and staff who dedicate themselves to providing the highest standard of care for expectant mothers and their newborns,” said Julia Fogelson, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Executive, French Hospital Medical Center.

Three data sources were used for the evaluation:

● Nationwide online survey: Health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes e.g., neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses and midwives were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the US

● Medical Key Performance Indicators in hospitals: with a focus on indicators relevant to maternity care

● Results from patient surveys: Newsweek and Statista invited more than 10,000 medical professionals to participate in the survey. Only 404 winners were recognized on the Best Maternity Hospitals 2024 list

“We are excited to be recipients of this award again knowing the care we provide is recognized not only locally, but nationally, as well,” said Ingrid Rodriguez, RN, Director of French Hospital’s Stollmeyer Family Birthing Center. “The Stollmeyer Family Birthing Center team provides our patients and families with individualized, compassionate care with a focus on quality and safety. It is an honor to be recognized as a top maternity unit.”

To learn more about French Hospital Medical Center, please visit dignityhealth.org/frenchhospital.

