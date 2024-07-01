Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters put out small vegetation fire Sunday in Paso Robles after fireworks reported in the area

today at 10:13 am
Published 10:27 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a 3.65-acre vegetation fire Sunday evening after several residents reported fireworks in the area.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes to discover a quarter-acre brush and grass fire stated Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services in a press release about the fire on Monday.

First responders were able to stop the forward progress of the flames at 3.65 acres with no damage to structures or infrastructure in the area shared Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

According to the Paso Robles Fire, the cause of the fire is under investigation, but several residents reported fireworks in the area.

The City of Paso Robles banned all fireworks because of the risk they create for wildfires, especially during fire season, explained Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

