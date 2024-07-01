City of Grover Beach officially welcomes new Chief of Police

GROVER BEACH, Calif. — Today is the first day for the new Chief of Police Jim Monroe for the Grover Beach Police Department.

Previously Commander Monroe, was appointed by Chief of Police of John Peters back in March.

Peters announced his retirement after 30 years as a first responder from out of state to the Central Coast.

Chief Monroe said Peters leaves behind a well organized department and he hopes to keep up the good work.

Monroe began his service in 1998 with the Clovis Police Department for 23 years before heading to G.B.P.D.

He serves on the California Police Chief’s Association Technology Committee and said he plans to keep moving the department forward through tech advancement.

