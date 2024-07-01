Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

City of Grover Beach officially welcomes new Chief of Police

Jorge Garcia
By
today at 10:38 am
Published 10:53 am

GROVER BEACH, Calif. — Today is the first day for the new Chief of Police Jim Monroe for the Grover Beach Police Department.

Previously Commander Monroe, was appointed by Chief of Police of John Peters back in March. 

Peters announced his retirement after 30 years as a first responder from out of state to the Central Coast. 

Chief Monroe said Peters leaves behind a well organized department and he hopes to keep up the good work. 

Monroe began his service in 1998 with the Clovis Police Department for 23 years before heading to G.B.P.D. 

He serves on the California Police Chief’s Association Technology Committee and said he plans to keep moving the department forward through tech advancement. 

For more on Monroe’s future plans stay tuned on Your News Channel Live at 4 and 5 p.m. today. 

San Luis Obispo County
grover beach
KEYT

Christina Rodriguez

