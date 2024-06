ARROYO GRANDE -- The Central Coast Cruisers presents the 2nd Annual Big Bash Car Show & Picnic in the Park at Biddle Park in Arroyo Grande today.

A portion of the registration fees are donated to the local Boys and Girls Club.

The family friendly event will have a live DJ, food trucks, local vendors, and raffles.

The winner of the car show will receive a custom trophy.

The event will go on until 3 p.m. today.