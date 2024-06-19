Fire crews extinguish structure fire on Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach early Wednesday morning
PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach Wednesday morning.
No injuries were reported and no damage was detected to other exposures from the scene detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, firefighters remained on the scene for several hours for overhaul and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.