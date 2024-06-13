Daniel Jacobo convicted of involuntary manslaughter and filing false police report

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Thursday that Daniel Jacobo has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and filing a false police report in connection with the death of Alexander Xavier MonteroPille in November of 2022.

The San Luis Obispo County jury that convicted Jacobo did not find true the special allegation that Jacobo intentionally and personally used a firearm to kill MonteroPille explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the conviction.

On Nov. 4, 2022, deputies responded to Arroyo Grande Hospital for a person who had been fatally shot stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, MonteroPille was driven to the hospital by Daniel Jacobo and two others and all three told investigators they had been involved in a road rage incident near Los Berros Road in Nipomo.

All three told law enforcement several times that MonteroPille had been fatally shot by a person in the opposing vehicle during the road rage incident detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Following a six-month investigation, law enforcement determined there was never a road rage incident stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the evidence collected during the investigation showed all four had been driving in the mountainous area of Lopez Canyon near Arroyo Grande where the group had been shooting a gun recreationally as well as consuming alcohol and marijuana.

Jacobo shot several rounds into the mountain from the rear passenger seat of the truck and as he brought the gun back inside the cab, he fired a single round which passed through the driver's seat and into the back of MonteroPille, killing him detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office explains that Jacobo threw the gun from the truck and the group made the road rage story up as a cover to hide the true cause of MonteroPille's death.

In an interview with detectives, Jacobo eventually admitted he was "high" on marijuana when he fatally shot MonteroPille shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Now, Jacobo faces a maximum sentence of four years and six months in county jail during his sentencing hearing on Jul. 15, 2024, explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.