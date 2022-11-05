SLO Sheriff’s investigate fatal Friday road rage shooting in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– One dead in a road rage shooting incident in rural Arroyo Grande Friday around 8 p.m., according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs.

A man was shot in a road rage incident between two cars in the area of Los Berros Road. Responding officials transported the victim to the hospital where they later died from the gunshot wound.

Information on the incident is limited as San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department investigates the crime.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.