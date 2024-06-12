Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responding to 175-acre vegetation fire off Soda Lake Road Wednesday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 12:21 pm
Published 12:32 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 175-acre vegetation fire near Soda Lake Road, northeast of Soda Lake Wednesday afternoon.

One structure is currently threatened and the fire has a moderate to dangerous rate of spread as of 1:41 p.m. detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, an attack aircraft is part of the response to fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County and the map below shows the general location of the fire as the red marker.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

