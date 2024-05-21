27th annual Atascadero Lakeside Wine Fest seeking volunteers

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Fest is seeking volunteers for its 27th annual event on June 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Below is a press release from the organization about their request for volunteers:

Atascadero, Calif. – May 20, 2024: Volunteers are needed for the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival which will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Atascadero Lake Park.

Volunteers are an integral part of the Festival and will receive an official Wine Fest Volunteer baseball hat, snacks, and a complimentary ticket to use or to give to a friend. Those who volunteer for the closing shift (7:45 P.M. – 10 P.M.) also receive a Central Coast Wine Passport valued at $75 to use for the rest of the year.

To volunteer, contact Dawn Smith at dawn@atascaderochamber.org or 303.968.7049. "Volunteers play a crucial role in the coordination and implementation of the Atascadero Wine Fest," stated Dawn Smith, the Atascadero Chamber Wine Fest Volunteer Coordinator.

"It's an honor to work with 100 people who dedicate their time to our community. Coordinating the volunteers for the third year, I find this weekend to be one of the highlights of my year. I hope you'll consider joining us!"

The Festival showcases premier wines, brews, ciders and spirits from the Central Coast and beyond. Now celebrating its 27th year, attendees may bring a blanket and a low-back chair to enjoy scenic Lake Atascadero and music by singer, songwriter and poet, Dulcie Taylor. “Roar-and-Pour” will allow attendees to taste wine while viewing animals in the Charles Paddock Zoo, the only zoo on the Central Coast.

Additional 2024 Atascadero Wine Fest sponsors include 805 Water, Caliber Collision, Chalk Mountain Golf Course, City of Atascadero, Costco, Grocery Outlet, Lucky Oak Laundry, REMAX Success, DiBuduo & DeFendis, and Waste Management.

Early beverage participants include 915 Lincoln, Absolution Cellars, Adelaida, Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery, Ancient Peaks Winery, Asuncion Ridge Vineyards, Ballast Point Brewing, Bethel Rd Distillery, Bien Nacido Estate, Booker Wines, Calcareous Vineyard, CASS Winery, Castoro Cellars, Central Coast Brewing, Chronic Cellars, Dark Star Cellars, Derby Wine Estate, Diablo Paso, Dilecta Wines, Dubost Wines, Eberle Winery, Ecluse Wines, End of the Day Wines, Field Recordings Wine, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Four Lanterns Winery, Frisby Cellars, Grey Wolf Cellars and Barton Family Wines, Harmony Cellars, Harvey & Harriet, Hope Family Wines, Hoyt Family Vineyards, Indigené Cellars, J Dusi Wines, La Perdignus Wine, Le Vigne Winery, Loma Seca Vineyards, MEA Wines, Midnight Cellars, Oak and Otter Brewing, Opolo Wines, Peachy Canyon Winery, Red Engine Brewing Company, RF Wines, Riboli Family Wines, Ruby Cellars, San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective, SB County Wines, Serial Wines, Seven Angels Cellars, Seven Oxen Estate Wines, Shindig Cider, So Far Out Wine, Sol de Paso, The Wine Blending Lab, Tio Wines, Tolo Cellars, Ulloa Cellars, Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, Wine Boss Paso Robles and Zobeto Wines.

Wine Fest tickets can be purchased at the Atascadero Chamber office at 6907 El Camino Real, Suite A, or online at www.atascaderowinefest.com. Tickets are $75 now or $90 at the door. A Central Coast Wine Passport and Wine Fest Ticket Combo is just $145. Non-drinker tickets are $30. Wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries ready to sign up to pour at the event can go to atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com or contact Gail Kudlac at atascaderowinefestival@gmail.com with any questions.

Atascadero Wine Fest