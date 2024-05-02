Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

ECHO’s Empty Bowls event raises over $100,000 to support individuals and families on the Central Coast

ECHO
Published 4:54 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) announced its Empty Bowls event raised over $100,000 which will go toward supporting individuals and families on the Central Coast.

The organization provided more information in the following press release:

Atascadero, Paso Robles, CA - April 30, 2024 - Thanks to the incredible support of our community, El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is thrilled to announce that over 400 individual attended this year’s events, and we raised over $100,000 to support our programs aimed at helping individuals and families secure stable housing. This tremendous achievement underscores the power of collective action in addressing homelessness and fostering lasting change.

“Thank you to this incredible community for coming together to make a lasting impact on those we serve at ECHO” said Wendy Lewis, CEO of ECHO. “The proceeds from this event will continue to help those on their journey back into stable housing through both of our campuses.”

In 2024 alone, ECHO has made a tangible impact on the lives of over 80 individuals and families in our community by assisting them in successfully finding housing. Through our comprehensive range of services and support, we have helped these individuals and families transition from homelessness to stability, providing them with the resources and assistance they need to rebuild their lives.

The success of our fundraising efforts is a testament to the compassion and generosity of the community we serve. Every dollar raised will directly contribute to providing shelter, support services, and resources to those in need, empowering them to achieve lasting independence, self-sufficiency, and assist them on their journey to find a home of their own.

As we celebrate this milestone, ECHO extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to our mission. Together, we are making a real difference in the lives of our neighbors, ensuring that everyone in our community has access to safe and stable housing.

Community Sponsors:

Gold

Howards
PG&E
Home & Ranch Sotheby's International Realty
BHE Renewables
SCIMechanics Bank
BBSI
Arris Studio ArchitectsCentral Coast Moving CompanyBrowder Painting
 

Silver

Community West Bank
American Riviera
Idlers
The Pottery
Corvus Wealth
Don and Elaine Witmer
County of San Luis Obispo
CenCal Health
Astound

Bronze

Karlandia Foundation
Sesloc
DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers
Carmel & Naccasha
Atascadero 76
Steve Schmidt Top Soil
State Farm Courtney Morrow
Gerbers
CoastHills
The Penny
Dignity Health
Avila Traffic Safety
Mission Bank
SkyRiver RV
Studios on the Park
All About EventsBoone Graphics

Media

KSBY
AGM
Dimes

Soup Providers

BL Brasserie 
Red Scooter
The HATCH
Fish Gaucho/Pappy
Thomas Hill organics
Odyssey World Café
Etto
Novo
Wild Fields
McPhee's Grill
Don Q's
Niner Wine
Street Side
Halfway Station
Dans Grub Shack
Cass Winery
Clients of ECHO
Bread
Back Porch Bakery
Bread Bike Dessert
NegrantiA Town Humble Pies
 

Artists

Cristy Anderson

Pam Cavaliere

Tess Harback - Atascadero HS

Will Hess

David Pope

Ariane Leiter

Alecia Teague

The Pottery

Carolyn Balogh - Fine Arts Academy

David Pope

Will Hess

Cathy Murray

Brittany Mojo - Cuesta College

Michael Norton - Cuesta College

Joshua Gwiazda - Paso Robles High School Ceramics

Almond Acres

Barbara Schuber

Becky Grey

Kim Banks

Heather Cruce

Rebecca Wamsley

Sabrina Kruse

Barbara Bogan

Thank you to all of our incredible community supporters, sponsors, soup providers, artists and volunteers who made this event possible.

