ECHO’s Empty Bowls event raises over $100,000 to support individuals and families on the Central Coast

Atascadero, Paso Robles, CA - April 30, 2024 - Thanks to the incredible support of our community, El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is thrilled to announce that over 400 individual attended this year’s events, and we raised over $100,000 to support our programs aimed at helping individuals and families secure stable housing. This tremendous achievement underscores the power of collective action in addressing homelessness and fostering lasting change.

“Thank you to this incredible community for coming together to make a lasting impact on those we serve at ECHO” said Wendy Lewis, CEO of ECHO. “The proceeds from this event will continue to help those on their journey back into stable housing through both of our campuses.”

In 2024 alone, ECHO has made a tangible impact on the lives of over 80 individuals and families in our community by assisting them in successfully finding housing. Through our comprehensive range of services and support, we have helped these individuals and families transition from homelessness to stability, providing them with the resources and assistance they need to rebuild their lives.

The success of our fundraising efforts is a testament to the compassion and generosity of the community we serve. Every dollar raised will directly contribute to providing shelter, support services, and resources to those in need, empowering them to achieve lasting independence, self-sufficiency, and assist them on their journey to find a home of their own.

As we celebrate this milestone, ECHO extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to our mission. Together, we are making a real difference in the lives of our neighbors, ensuring that everyone in our community has access to safe and stable housing.

Community Sponsors:

Gold

Howards PG&E Home & Ranch Sotheby's International Realty BHE Renewables SCIMechanics Bank BBSI Arris Studio ArchitectsCentral Coast Moving CompanyBrowder Painting

Silver

Community West Bank American Riviera Idlers The Pottery Corvus Wealth Don and Elaine Witmer County of San Luis Obispo CenCal Health Astound

Bronze

Karlandia Foundation Sesloc DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers Carmel & Naccasha Atascadero 76 Steve Schmidt Top Soil State Farm Courtney Morrow Gerbers CoastHills The Penny Dignity Health Avila Traffic Safety Mission Bank SkyRiver RV Studios on the Park All About EventsBoone Graphics

Media

KSBY AGM Dimes

Soup Providers

BL Brasserie Red Scooter The HATCH Fish Gaucho/Pappy Thomas Hill organics Odyssey World Café Etto Novo Wild Fields McPhee's Grill Don Q's Niner Wine Street Side Halfway Station Dans Grub Shack Cass Winery Clients of ECHO Bread Back Porch Bakery Bread Bike Dessert NegrantiA Town Humble Pies

Artists

Cristy Anderson

Pam Cavaliere

Tess Harback - Atascadero HS

Will Hess

David Pope

Ariane Leiter

Alecia Teague

The Pottery

Carolyn Balogh - Fine Arts Academy

David Pope

Will Hess

Cathy Murray

Brittany Mojo - Cuesta College

Michael Norton - Cuesta College

Joshua Gwiazda - Paso Robles High School Ceramics

Almond Acres

Barbara Schuber

Becky Grey

Kim Banks

Heather Cruce

Rebecca Wamsley

Sabrina Kruse

Barbara Bogan

Thank you to all of our incredible community supporters, sponsors, soup providers, artists and volunteers who made this event possible.