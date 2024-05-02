ECHO’s Empty Bowls event raises over $100,000 to support individuals and families on the Central Coast
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) announced its Empty Bowls event raised over $100,000 which will go toward supporting individuals and families on the Central Coast.
The organization provided more information in the following press release:
Atascadero, Paso Robles, CA - April 30, 2024 - Thanks to the incredible support of our community, El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is thrilled to announce that over 400 individual attended this year’s events, and we raised over $100,000 to support our programs aimed at helping individuals and families secure stable housing. This tremendous achievement underscores the power of collective action in addressing homelessness and fostering lasting change.
“Thank you to this incredible community for coming together to make a lasting impact on those we serve at ECHO” said Wendy Lewis, CEO of ECHO. “The proceeds from this event will continue to help those on their journey back into stable housing through both of our campuses.”
In 2024 alone, ECHO has made a tangible impact on the lives of over 80 individuals and families in our community by assisting them in successfully finding housing. Through our comprehensive range of services and support, we have helped these individuals and families transition from homelessness to stability, providing them with the resources and assistance they need to rebuild their lives.
The success of our fundraising efforts is a testament to the compassion and generosity of the community we serve. Every dollar raised will directly contribute to providing shelter, support services, and resources to those in need, empowering them to achieve lasting independence, self-sufficiency, and assist them on their journey to find a home of their own.
As we celebrate this milestone, ECHO extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to our mission. Together, we are making a real difference in the lives of our neighbors, ensuring that everyone in our community has access to safe and stable housing.
Community Sponsors:
Gold
Howards PG&E Home & Ranch Sotheby's International Realty BHE Renewables SCIMechanics Bank BBSI Arris Studio ArchitectsCentral Coast Moving CompanyBrowder Painting
Silver
Community West Bank American Riviera Idlers The Pottery Corvus Wealth Don and Elaine Witmer County of San Luis Obispo CenCal Health Astound
Bronze
Karlandia Foundation Sesloc DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers Carmel & Naccasha Atascadero 76 Steve Schmidt Top Soil State Farm Courtney Morrow Gerbers CoastHills The Penny Dignity Health Avila Traffic Safety Mission Bank SkyRiver RV Studios on the Park All About EventsBoone Graphics
Media
KSBY AGM Dimes
Soup Providers
BL Brasserie Red Scooter The HATCH Fish Gaucho/Pappy Thomas Hill organics Odyssey World Café Etto Novo Wild Fields McPhee's Grill Don Q's Niner Wine Street Side Halfway Station Dans Grub Shack Cass Winery Clients of ECHO Bread Back Porch Bakery Bread Bike Dessert NegrantiA Town Humble Pies
Artists
Cristy Anderson
Pam Cavaliere
Tess Harback - Atascadero HS
Will Hess
David Pope
Ariane Leiter
Alecia Teague
The Pottery
Carolyn Balogh - Fine Arts Academy
David Pope
Will Hess
Cathy Murray
Brittany Mojo - Cuesta College
Michael Norton - Cuesta College
Joshua Gwiazda - Paso Robles High School Ceramics
Almond Acres
Barbara Schuber
Becky Grey
Kim Banks
Heather Cruce
Rebecca Wamsley
Sabrina Kruse
Barbara Bogan
Thank you to all of our incredible community supporters, sponsors, soup providers, artists and volunteers who made this event possible.