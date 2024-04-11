Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paul Flores attacked for the second time by fellow inmate at Pleasant Valley Prison Wednesday

today at 11:27 am
Published 11:42 am

COALINGA, Calif. – Paul Flores, the man convicted of the 1996 murder of 19-year-old Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, was attacked for the second time at Pleasant Valley State Prison on Wednesday.

Flores sustained injuries during the attack and was transported to an outside medical facility, but is now back at Pleasant Valley State Prison in fair condition said Alia Cruz, Information Officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

No other inmates or correctional staff were injured during the incident explain CDCR.

On Wedensday, around 3:27 p.m., correctional staff saw Flores being stabbed by another inmate in a recreation yard state CDCR in a press release on Thursday.

Officer ended the incident with verbal commands and recovered two inmate-created weapons at the scene detail CDCR.

According to CDCR, the person who attacked Flores is currently in restricted housing and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Flores was attacked by a fellow inmate in August of last year and that inmate, Jason Richard Budrow, was charged with felony attempted murder among other charges in December of 2023.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

