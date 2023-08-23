Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Convicted killer Paul Flores taken to hospital after being attacked in prison

Paul Flores, 44, of San Pedro
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Paul Flores, 44, of San Pedro
By
today at 3:53 pm
Published 3:51 pm

COALINGA, Calif. – Paul Flores was taken to a hospital after being attacked in prison, according to his attorney Harold Mesick.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, he is in serious condition. "The circumstances surrounding Flores’ injury are under investigation by PVSP’s Investigative Services Unit," said CDCR Information Officer Tessa Outhyse.

In October 2022, Flores was convicted of killing Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student who disappeared in 1996.

He was sentenced to 25 to life in prison with a chance of parole in March.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Coalinga
KEYT
Pleasant Valley State Prison
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content