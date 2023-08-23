Convicted killer Paul Flores taken to hospital after being attacked in prison

COALINGA, Calif. – Paul Flores was taken to a hospital after being attacked in prison, according to his attorney Harold Mesick.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, he is in serious condition. "The circumstances surrounding Flores’ injury are under investigation by PVSP’s Investigative Services Unit," said CDCR Information Officer Tessa Outhyse.

In October 2022, Flores was convicted of killing Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student who disappeared in 1996.

He was sentenced to 25 to life in prison with a chance of parole in March.