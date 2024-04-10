Cal Poly loses home game to Fresno State

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - In a midweek contest between what are currently two of the hottest teams in central California, Cal Poly was unable to overcome an early Fresno State lead. The Mustangs fell at home 5-2 despite putting up a hard-fought comeback effort in the ninth inning.

Ethan Marmie took the mound today for his first career start, putting in four complete innings of work while striking out two Bulldogs, both seasons and career highs for the freshman. Marmie allowed a trio of hits and runs before being relieved.

Carrying on from his record-setting performance against UC Riverside last weekend, Joe Yorke was a bright spot for the Cal Poly offense, going 3-for-4 while also providing multiple highlight-reel solo putouts at first base.

The Bulldogs took next to no time getting on the board as their second batter took his first pitch yard for a solo home run and 1-0 lead. Fresno State then followed that up with a two-run homer from the number three batter in the top of the second, taking the Bulldogs' lead to 3-0.

Cal Poly finally got its first scoring opportunity in the bottom of the frame with Casey Murray Jr.'s first triple at the Division I level. Zach Daudet batted him in with a deep sacrifice fly to center field, lowering the deficit to two runs.

Two full innings passed with the Mustangs and Bulldogs battling it out with a pair of relief pitchers each, Cal Poly using Josh Volmerding and Ryan Baum. Fresno State broke up the silence with two runs scored in the top of the sixth, increasing its lead to 5-1 heading into the final three innings.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Cal Poly scratched at the Fresno State lead again. Cal Poly's leading hitter Jake Steels cranked a stand up double into the right-center gap that allowed Zach Daudet to make it home all the way from first base, while the Mustangs still trailed 5-2.

Despite a hard-fought effort in the ninth, Cal Poly was unable to overcome the early Fresno State lead, falling at home 5-2. Next up are the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners this weekend with the series' first pitch tentatively scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)