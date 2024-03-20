Skip to Content
Police release numbers of calls and citations from San Luis Obispo’s “St Fratty’s” weekend

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The SLO Police Department released numbers from the weekend's "St Fratty's" events that filled residential streets with thousands of college students from Cal Poly and other nearby universities.

SLOPD wrote the following in a Tuesday night press release:

The third weekend of St. Patrick’s Day safety enhancement zone (SEZ) began at 12:01am on Friday, March 15 and ended at 7:00 am on Monday, March 18. During the SEZ, fines for noise violation, unruly gathering, open container and public urination were doubled. The safety enhancement zone was in effect for the two previous weekends and the majority of illegal activity and enforcement action took place on the third weekend. Additional enforcement action included misdemeanor arrests for drunk in public, minor in possession of alcohol, DUI and climbing utility poles (PC 593b).  

Noise Citations Unruly Gathering  Open Container  Public Urination  Drunk in public  Minor in Possession Climbing Utility Pole  DUI 
18 99* 24** 

*10 issued by Alcohol Beverage Control, **19 issued by Alcohol Beverage Control 

There was widespread property damage and vandalism in the neighborhoods; however, only one instance of vandalism has been reported. If your property incurred damage during the large gathering in the neighborhood adjacent to campus, please report it to SLOPD via the non-emergency line 805-781-7312

During the SEZ, San Luis Obispo Fire responded to nineteen (19) calls for service in the neighborhoods and on-campus related to excessive consumption of alcohol. Seven (7) calls for service were to on-campus incidents and twelve (12) calls for service were to off-campus incidents.   

Arrest and citation records have been provided to Cal Poly Student Affairs, Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities. OSRR holds students accountable for off-campus criminal behavior.  

Your News Channel's Christina Rodriguez will talk with the SLO City Fire Department on Wednesday for more information on the weekend's events. Tune into News Channel 3-12 for her full story today starting at 4 p.m.

