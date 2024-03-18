Thousands of college students fill streets in San Luis Obispo over St Patrick’s Day Weekend

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Videos on social media show thousands of college students partying over the St. Patrick's Day weekend in San Luis Obispo, also known as "St. Fratty's."

One viral video shows someone doing pull ups on an electrical power line at a house party.

San Luis Obispo Police told Your News Channel that they are still calculating statistical data from the weekend.

More information on police reports from this weekend is expected to release later this week.

